Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Boston 48-13, Denver 42-20

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $74.99

What to Know

The Boston Celtics will head out on the road to take on the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ball Arena. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

After a string of 11 wins, the Celtics' good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 105-104 to Cleveland. The defeat came about despite the Celtics having been up 22 with 9:00 left in the fourth quarter.

Despite their defeat, the Celtics saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kristaps Porzingis, who almost dropped a double-double on 24 points and nine rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Suns on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 117-107 to the Suns. The Nuggets' defeat signaled the end of their six-game winning streak.

Like the Celtics, the Nuggets lost despite seeing results from several players. Jamal Murray led the charge by almost dropping a double-double on 28 points and nine assists. Less helpful for the Nuggets was Peyton Watson's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Boston's loss ended a eight-game streak of away wins and brought them to 48-13. As for Denver, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 42-20.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Celtics just can't miss this season, having made 48.7% of their shots per game. However, it's not like the Nuggets (currently ranked fourth in field goal percentage) struggle in that department as they've made 49.3% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Celtics are hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Denver is a slight 1-point favorite against Boston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Celtics as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 221.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Denver.