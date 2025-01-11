3rd Quarter Report

Brooklyn Nets @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Brooklyn 13-24, Denver 21-15

When: Friday, January 10, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, January 10, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

The Denver Nuggets' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Brooklyn Nets at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Ball Arena. The Nuggets are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 120.5 points per game this season.

The Nuggets are headed into the match after thoroughly thrashing the Clippers: they outscored them in every quarter. Everything went the Nuggets' way against the Clippers on Wednesday as the Nuggets made off with a 126-103 win. Denver pushed the score to 98-77 by the end of the third, a deficit Los Angeles had little chance of recovering from.

The Nuggets' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jamal Murray, who shot 4-for-6 from deep and almost dropped a double-double on 21 points and nine assists. What's more, Murray also posted a 66.7% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in April of 2024.

The Nuggets were working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists (they're ranked first in assists per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Clippers only posted 14.

Meanwhile, the Nets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. The game between them and the Pistons wasn't particularly close, with the Nets falling 113-98.

The Nets' defeat came about despite a quality game from Noah Clowney, who earned 29 points plus six rebounds and two steals. Clowney had some trouble finding his footing against the Pacers on Monday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Denver's win bumped their record up to 21-15. As for Brooklyn, their loss dropped their record down to 13-24.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Nuggets haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 120.5 points per game (they're ranked third in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Nets, though, as they've been averaging only 107.2. The only thing between the Nuggets and another offensive beatdown is the Nets. Will they be able to keep them contained?

The Nuggets didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Nets in their previous meeting back in October of 2024, but they still walked away with a 144-139 victory. Do the Nuggets have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Nets turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.