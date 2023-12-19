3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Nuggets and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Mavericks 98-80.

If the Nuggets keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 18-10 in no time. On the other hand, the Mavericks will have to make due with a 16-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Dallas 16-9, Denver 17-10

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $45.00

What to Know

The Mavericks and the Nuggets are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2021, but not for long. The Dallas Mavericks will head out on the road to face off against the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Ball Arena. The Nuggets took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Mavericks, who come in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact the Mavericks proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 131-120 win over Portland.

Luka Doncic continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a triple-double on 40 points, 12 rebounds, and ten assists. The matchup was his tenth in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They lost 118-117 to Oklahoma City on a last-minute jump shot From Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Nuggets didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Nuggets' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 assists, and Aaron Gordon who scored 16 points along with nine rebounds and five assists. Less helpful for the Nuggets was Jamal Murray's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Dallas has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-9 record this season. As for Denver, their defeat dropped their record down to 17-10.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Mavericks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.6 turnovers per game (they're ranked second in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Nuggets (currently ranked third in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Mavericks came up short against the Nuggets in their previous meeting back in November, falling 125-114. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Jokic, who almost dropped a triple-double on 33 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists. Now that the Mavericks know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Denver is a big 7.5-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 238 points.

Series History

Denver and Dallas both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.