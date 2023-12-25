Who's Playing
Golden State Warriors @ Denver Nuggets
Current Records: Golden State 15-14, Denver 21-10
How To Watch
- When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Ticket Cost: $94.94
What to Know
The Warriors have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets will face off at 2:30 p.m. ET on December 25th at Ball Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Warriors proved on Saturday. Everything went their way against Portland as Golden State made off with a 126-106 victory.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.3 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They walked away with a 102-95 victory over Charlotte.
Golden State pushed their record up to 15-14 with that victory, which was their eighth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 122.5 points per game. As for Denver, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 21-10 record this season.
The Warriors will be fighting an uphill battle on Monday as the experts have pegged them as the seven-point underdog. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.
The Warriors couldn't quite finish off the Nuggets when the teams last played back in November and fell 108-105. Can the Warriors avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Denver is a solid 7-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Nuggets, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 234.5 points.
Series History
Denver and Golden State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Nov 08, 2023 - Denver 108 vs. Golden State 105
- Apr 02, 2023 - Denver 112 vs. Golden State 110
- Feb 02, 2023 - Denver 134 vs. Golden State 117
- Oct 21, 2022 - Denver 128 vs. Golden State 123
- Apr 27, 2022 - Golden State 102 vs. Denver 98
- Apr 24, 2022 - Denver 126 vs. Golden State 121
- Apr 21, 2022 - Golden State 118 vs. Denver 113
- Apr 18, 2022 - Golden State 126 vs. Denver 106
- Apr 16, 2022 - Golden State 123 vs. Denver 107
- Mar 10, 2022 - Golden State 113 vs. Denver 102