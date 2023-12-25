Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Golden State 15-14, Denver 21-10

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $94.94

What to Know

The Warriors have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets will face off at 2:30 p.m. ET on December 25th at Ball Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Warriors proved on Saturday. Everything went their way against Portland as Golden State made off with a 126-106 victory.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.3 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They walked away with a 102-95 victory over Charlotte.

Golden State pushed their record up to 15-14 with that victory, which was their eighth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 122.5 points per game. As for Denver, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 21-10 record this season.

The Warriors will be fighting an uphill battle on Monday as the experts have pegged them as the seven-point underdog. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

The Warriors couldn't quite finish off the Nuggets when the teams last played back in November and fell 108-105. Can the Warriors avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Denver is a solid 7-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Nuggets, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 234.5 points.

Series History

Denver and Golden State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.