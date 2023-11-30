Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Nuggets and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Rockets 76-59.

The Nuggets came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Houston 8-7, Denver 12-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets will be playing at home against the Houston Rockets at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ball Arena. The timing is sure in the Nuggets' favor as the squad sits on eight straight wins at home while the Rockets have not had much luck on the away from home, with six straight road losses.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact the Nuggets proved on Monday. They came out on top against Los Angeles by a score of 113-104. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 217 point over/under.

Reggie Jackson had a dynamite game for the Nuggets, dropping a double-double on 35 points and 13 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of DeAndre Jordan, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Houston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 121-115 to Dallas. The Rockets have struggled against the Mavericks recently, as their match on Tuesday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The losing side was boosted by Alperen Sengun, who scored 31 points along with 9 rebounds and 6 assists.

Their wins bumped Denver to 12-6 and Los Angeles to 7-9.

As for their next game, the Nuggets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 7-11 ATS record.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nuggets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.7 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Rockets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

Odds

Denver is a big 10-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Nuggets as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 217.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston.

Nov 24, 2023 - Houston 105 vs. Denver 86

Nov 12, 2023 - Houston 107 vs. Denver 104

Apr 04, 2023 - Houston 124 vs. Denver 103

Feb 28, 2023 - Denver 133 vs. Houston 112

Nov 30, 2022 - Denver 120 vs. Houston 100

Nov 28, 2022 - Denver 129 vs. Houston 113

Mar 04, 2022 - Denver 116 vs. Houston 101

Jan 01, 2022 - Denver 124 vs. Houston 111

Nov 06, 2021 - Denver 95 vs. Houston 94

Apr 24, 2021 - Denver 129 vs. Houston 116

Injury Report for the Nuggets

Aaron Gordon: Out (Heel)

Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for the Rockets