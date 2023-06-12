Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Denver Nuggets

Regular Season Records: Miami 44-38, Denver 53-29

How To Watch

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Denver 3, Miami 1

The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat will meet in Denver for Game 5 of the NBA Finals at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Ball Arena. Bragging rights belong to the Nuggets for now since they've won nine of their last ten NBA games against the Heat.

On Friday, Denver earned a 108-95 win over Miami. Turns out winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 18% better than the opposition. The Nuggets got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Aaron Gordon out in front who earned 27 points along with 6 assists and 7 rebounds.

Even though they won, the Nuggets struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds (they were ranked eighth in offensive rebounds per game in the regular season). They're 9-3 when they can't control their own glass like that.

The Nuggets are a win away from taking the series as they lead the Heat 3-1. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the Nuggets can seal the deal or if the Heat earn another chance to play this season.

Odds

Denver is a big 9-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.





The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 209 points.

