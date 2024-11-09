1st Quarter Report

Only three more quarters stand between the Nuggets and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Heat 40-27.

The Nuggets entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just three quarters away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Heat step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Miami 3-4, Denver 5-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.47

What to Know

The Nuggets are 9-1 against the Heat since November of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Denver Nuggets will play host again on Friday to welcome the Miami Heat, where tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. The Nuggets are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 119 points per game this season.

Last Wednesday, the Nuggets had just enough and edged the Thunder out 124-122. Denver was down 78-62 with 8:06 left in the third quarter but they still came back for the handy two-point win.

The Nuggets' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Nikola Jokic led the charge by dropping a triple-double on 23 points, 20 rebounds, and 16 assists. What's more, Jokic also racked up seven offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in February. Another player making a difference was Russell Westbrook, who went 10 for 15 en route to 29 points plus six assists and six rebounds.

The Nuggets were working as a unit and finished the game with 34 assists (they're ranked third in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 29 assists in six consecutive games.

Meanwhile, the Heat suffered their closest loss since April 7th on Wednesday. They fell just short of the Suns by a score of 115-112. Miami was up 84-69 in the third but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The Heat's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Tyler Herro, who went 9 for 15 en route to 28 points plus six assists, and Haywood Highsmith, who went 7 for 8 en route to 19 points plus seven rebounds and two steals.

Denver has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 5-3 record this season. As for Miami, they now have a losing record at 3-4.

Looking ahead, the Nuggets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Denver's opponent in mind: they have a solid 7-3 record against the spread vs Miami over their last ten matchups.

The Nuggets beat the Heat 100-88 when the teams last played back in March. Will the Nuggets repeat their success, or do the Heat have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Denver is a 3.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Miami.