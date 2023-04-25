Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets

Regular Season Records: Minnesota 42-40, Denver 53-29

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 1 a.m. ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 1 a.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Minnesota 1, Denver 3

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves will fight it out against the Denver Nuggets in a Western Conference playoff matchup at 1:00 a.m. ET at Ball Arena. The Nuggets are expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Timberwolves this last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

On Monday, Minnesota didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Denver, but they still walked away with a 114-108 victory. The over/under was set at 222 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money. Anthony Edwards went supernova for the Timberwolves, earning 34 points along with 6 rebounds. The match was Edwards' third in a row with at least 30 points.

The Timberwolves need a change of fortune, and fast: the Nuggets currently lead the series 3-1. Check CBS Sports after the game to see if the Timberwolves can turn things around or if the Nuggets keep on going.

Odds

Denver are a big 9.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 221 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.