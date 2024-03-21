Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: New York 41-27, Denver 48-21

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $72.00

What to Know

The Knicks have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 p.m. ET on March 21st at Ball Arena. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Monday, New York earned a 119-112 win over the Warriors. That's two games straight that the Knicks have won by exactly seven points.

The Knicks' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jalen Brunson led the charge by scoring 34 points along with seven assists and five rebounds. Brunson is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 34 or more in the last three games he's played. Miles McBride was another key contributor, going 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points and 2 assists.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets posted their closest win since January 19th on Tuesday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Minnesota 115-112. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 17.6% better than the opposition, as the Nuggets' was.

The Nuggets can attribute much of their success to Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 35 points and 16 rebounds. Jokic didn't help the Nuggets' cause all that much against the Mavericks on Sunday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

New York's win was their fifth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 41-27. Despite that those victories, the team's offense hasn't been rolling: across that stretch, they only averaged 107.8 points per game. As for Denver, they are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 14 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 48-21 record this season.

Thursday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Knicks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Nuggets (currently ranked fifth in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for the Knicks against the Nuggets when the teams last played back in January as the squad secured a 122-84 win. With the Knicks ahead 62-41 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Odds

Denver is a big 9.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 8.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 207.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New York.