The Thunder are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Nuggets 71-60.

The Thunder entered the game having won seven straight and they're just two quarters away from another. Will they make it eight, or will the Nuggets step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Oklahoma City 7-0, Denver 4-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

What to Know

The Thunder and the Nuggets are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2022, but not for long. The Oklahoma City Thunder will face off against the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ball Arena. The Thunder will be coming into the contest with an undefeated record on the line.

The Thunder were supposed to be coming into Monday's match following a loss, but instead they'll be coming in fresh off a huge upset. They enjoyed a cozy 102-86 victory over the Magic on Monday. Oklahoma City pushed the score to 84-58 by the end of the third, a deficit Orlando cut but never quite recovered from.

Meanwhile, it was close, but on Monday the Nuggets sidestepped the Raptors for a 121-119 win. Denver was down 74-60 with 9:56 left in the third quarter but they still came back for the handy two-point victory.

Nikola Jokic continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a triple-double on 28 points, 14 rebounds, and 13 assists. His evening made it six games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

The Nuggets were working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 29 assists in five consecutive matchups.

Oklahoma City pushed their record up to 7-0 with the win, which was their third straight at home. As for Denver, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a massive bump to their 4-3 record this season.

Looking forward, the Thunder are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. Those brave souls putting their money on Denver against the spread have faith in an upset since their 2-5 ATS record can't hold a candle to Oklahoma City's 6-1.

The Thunder strolled past the Nuggets in their previous meeting two weeks ago by a score of 102-87. Will the Thunder repeat their success, or do the Nuggets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a solid 7-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Thunder as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 222 points.

Series History

Denver and Oklahoma City both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.