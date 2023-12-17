3rd Quarter Report

The last time the Nuggets and the Thunder met, the game was decided by 33 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. It's still anybody's game after three quarters, but the Nuggets are currently ahead of the Thunder 87-85.

The Nuggets entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Thunder step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Oklahoma City 15-8, Denver 17-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets will be home for the holidays to greet the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ball Arena. The Nuggets will be strutting in after a victory while the Thunder will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Nuggets entered their tilt with the Nets with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. Everything went Denver's way against Brooklyn on Thursday as Denver made off with a 124-101 win. The score at the end of the third wound up being the final score as the Nuggets just coasted through the last quarter.

The Nuggets can attribute much of their success to Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 26 points, 15 rebounds, and ten assists. Less helpful for the Nuggets was Justin Holiday's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Thunder and the Kings on Thursday hardly resembled the 105-98 effort from their previous meeting. Oklahoma City took a 128-123 hit to the loss column at the hands of Sacramento. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Thunder in their matchups with the Kings: they've now lost eight in a row.

The Thunder's loss came about despite a quality game from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 43 points along with nine assists and six rebounds. The matchup was Gilgeous-Alexander's fourth in a row with at least 30 points.

Denver's victory bumped their record up to 17-9. As for Oklahoma City, their loss dropped their record down to 15-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nuggets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.8 turnovers per game (they're ranked third in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Thunder (currently ranked fourth in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.1 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, the Nuggets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

Odds

Denver is a 5-point favorite against Oklahoma City, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 237.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.