Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Philadelphia 29-14, Denver 31-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $65.00

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Nuggets are heading back home. They will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

The Nuggets gave up the first points and the most points on Thursday. They were dealt a punishing 122-84 loss at the hands of New York. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points the Nuggets have scored all season.

Nikola Jokic put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 31 points and 11 rebounds. The contest was his fourth in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, after a string of six wins, the 76ers' good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They fell 134-122 to Indiana. The 76ers were down 110-89 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Joel Embiid put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 31 points along with seven rebounds. The game was his 22nd in a row with at least 30 points.

Denver's defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 31-15. As for Philadelphia, their loss dropped their record down to 29-14.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nuggets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.9 turnovers per game (they're ranked fifth in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the 76ers (currently ranked first in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, the Nuggets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Philadelphia.

Odds

Denver is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 228 points.

Series History

Denver and Philadelphia both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.