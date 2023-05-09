Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Denver Nuggets

Regular Season Records: Phoenix 45-37, Denver 53-29

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Phoenix 2, Denver 2

On Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns will fight it out against the Denver Nuggets in a Western Conference playoff contest at 10:00 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. If the match is anything like the high-scoring 129-124 final from the last time these two played on Sunday, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

On Sunday, Phoenix didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Denver, but they still walked away with a 129-124 win. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Suns. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant were among the main playmakers for the Suns as the former dropped a double-double on 36 points and 12 assists and the latter dropped a double-double on 36 points and 11 rebounds. The matchup was Booker's third in a row with at least 30 points.

The Suns were deadly accurate from the floor in the win and finished the game having nailed 56.8% of their shots. They are 9-1 when they make their shots fall so well.

The Suns and the Nuggets are all tied up in their series so far, with two wins each. So who wins this crucial Game 5 matchup? Check CBS Sports after the game to find out.

Odds

Denver are a solid 5.5-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 227.5 points.

