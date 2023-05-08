The Phoenix Suns evened up the series against the Denver Nuggets at two games apiece, as Devin Booker continued his postseason tear in Game 4 with 36 points. Nikola Jokic's 53 points wasn't enough for the Nuggets to take what would've been a huge 3-1 series lead, and now they'll have to hope that playing at home in Game 5 on Tuesday will be enough for them to cool off Booker and Kevin Durant.

Ahead of the Nuggets-Suns Game 5 matchup here's everything you need to know.

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns Game 5

Date: Tuesday, May 9 | Time : 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 9 | : 10 p.m. ET Location: Ball Arena -- Denver

Ball Arena -- Denver TV channel: TNT | Live stream : TNT app

TNT | : TNT app Odds: Nuggets -5; O/U 228 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines



Nuggets: After Game 4, Nuggets coach Michael Malone said that Denver left its defense back at home, after Booker and Durant torched them in back-to-back games. That will be the biggest focus for the Nuggets in Game 5, because it was clear that regardless of the number of points Jokic put up, it didn't mean anything when they couldn't get a stop on the other end. The Nuggets also need to expect more out of Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. Gordon had a superb offensive performance in Game 1 of this series, but has disappeared since. MPJ had 21 points in Game 3, but for the other three games of this series he's been noticeably absent on that end of the floor. Jokic can't be the only one to get it going, otherwise the Suns may have found their recipe for success going forward.

Suns: Aside from Durant and Booker going off offensively, one major takeaway from Game 4 was Landry Shamet's defense on Jamal Murray. He was stuck to him like glue all night as the primary defender, and while Murray had 13 points while Shamet was on him, they weren't all easy looks. Phoenix needed someone who could bother Murray defensively, and Shamet proved to be that guy on Sunday. It worked in Game 4, and if Shamet can keep that going, then that's one less offensive threat Phoenix has to worry about.

Prediction

The home team has won every game in this series, so until that changes I'm going to pick Denver playing at home. The pick: Nuggets -5