Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Portland 15-34, Denver 34-16

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $33.70

What to Know

The Trail Blazers have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to take on the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ball Arena.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 20 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Trail Blazers found out the hard way on Friday. They fell 120-108 to Denver. The Trail Blazers have struggled against the Nuggets recently, as their matchup on Friday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The Trail Blazers' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Scoot Henderson, who scored 30 points along with five rebounds, and Anfernee Simons who scored 29 points along with two steals. Simons is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

The Trail Blazers struggled to work together and finished the game with only 14 assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Portland's loss dropped their record down to 15-34. As for Denver, they pushed their record up to 34-16 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Trail Blazers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Nuggets (currently ranked second in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Trail Blazers came up short against the Nuggets in their previous matchup on Friday, falling 120-108. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 27 points, 22 rebounds, and 12 assists. Now that the Trail Blazers know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Denver is a big 14-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 220 points.

Series History

Denver has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Portland.