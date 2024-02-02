Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Portland 15-33, Denver 33-16

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 2, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, February 2, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $35.00

What to Know

The Trail Blazers have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Ball Arena. The Nuggets are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Trail Blazers in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Even though the Trail Blazers have not done well against the Bucks recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. Portland had just enough and edged the Bucks out 119-116. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Trail Blazers have posted since January 17th.

Meanwhile, Denver was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 105-100 to the Thunder. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Nuggets in their matchups with the Thunder: they've now lost three in a row.

Portland's victory bumped their record up to 15-33. As for Denver, their defeat dropped their record down to 33-16.

While only the Trail Blazers took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, the game looks promising for the Nuggets, as the team is favored by a full 12 points. This contest will be Portland's 18th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 8-9 against the spread).

The Trail Blazers came up short against the Nuggets in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 122-113. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 36 points, 12 rebounds, and ten assists. Now that the Trail Blazers know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Denver is a big 12-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 220.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Portland.