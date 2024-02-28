Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Sacramento 33-24, Denver 39-19

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $33.12

What to Know

Two dominant centers in Domantas Sabonis and Nikola Jokic are getting ready to go toe-to-toe. The Sacramento Kings will head out on the road to take on the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ball Arena. Coming off a loss in a game the Kings were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

After a string of three wins, the Kings' good fortune finally ran out on Monday. They took a 121-110 hit to the loss column at the hands of Miami. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Kings in their matchups with the Heat: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite their loss, the Kings saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Keegan Murray, who went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points and 1 assist, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets' game on Sunday was all tied up 61-61 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They strolled past Golden State with points to spare, taking the game 119-103. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 5:46 mark of the second quarter, when the Nuggets were facing a 56-40 deficit.

Jokic continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a triple-double on 32 points, 16 rebounds, and 16 assists. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Sacramento's defeat dropped their record down to 33-24. As for Denver, the victory was the third in a row for them, bringing their record for this year to 39-19.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Kings haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Nuggets (currently ranked fourth in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Kings didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Nuggets when the teams last played two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 102-98 victory. Do the Kings have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Nuggets turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Denver is a big 7.5-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 231 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.