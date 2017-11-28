Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz odds: Picks from expert who was perfect on Monday

Each NBA divisional game holds more weight than the typical regular-season matchup. When you're in the Northwest Division of the Western Conference, the importance is even higher. How competitive is the Northwest this year? Oklahoma City, a NBA championship contender, is currently in last place at 8-11.

The Utah Jazz host the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night for a nationally televised showdown (10 p.m. ET, ESPN). The Jazz are two-point home favorites. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 206.5.

The money line is Utah -125, meaning you would need to bet $125 on the Jazz to win $100.

Before you jump on either side of this NBA showdown, you'll want to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein is picking.

Hartstein went 3-0 in NBA picks on Monday and has won 41 of his last 69 picks, a hot streak indeed. Those numbers are no fluke; last year, he damaged sports books in NBA point spread picks as well, going 126-95-7 over the final five months for a huge profit.

Now, Hartstein has examined every matchup, every player and every trend for Nuggets-Jazz and locked in a confident pick.

After winning three in a row earlier in this month, Denver (11-8) has alternated losses and wins over their last six games. Denver beat Memphis 104-92 on Friday.

Nikola Jokic has emerged as one of the NBA's rising stars. The forward leads the team in points (16.3 per game), rebounds (11.2), assists (4.5) and shooting percentage (51.3).

These teams faced off in a season-opener in Salt Lake City, with the Jazz earning a 106-96 win. Jokic was held to just nine points on 3-of-10 shooting.

Utah (9-11), meanwhile, has won two in a row, handling the Bulls and Bucks by double-digits. Tuesday's tilt is the end of a short three-game home stand.

Derrick Favors had 16 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in Saturday's 121-108 win over Milwaukee.

He has been the go-to in the post since the injury to Rudy Gobert (knee). Favors is averaging 15.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks since taking over at center.

Jazz guard Rodney Hood scored a game-high 21 points against the Bucks and is averaging a career-high, and team-best, 17.7 points per game. Six players average in double figures for the Jazz, making them one of the more balanced scoring teams in the league.

So what side of Nuggets-Jazz do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread winner of Nuggets-Jazz, all from the man on a 41-28 NBA winning streak, and find out.