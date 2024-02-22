Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: Washington 9-45, Denver 36-19

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $34.00

What to Know

The Wizards have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ball Arena after having had a few days off. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with eight consecutive losses for the Wizards and three for the Nuggets.

Last Wednesday, Washington came up short against the Pelicans and fell 133-126.

The Wizards' loss came about despite a quality game from Deni Avdija, who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 43 points and 15 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Avdija has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyus Jones, who shot 4-for-6 from long range and dropped a double-double on 14 points and 15 assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Nuggets last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell to Sacramento 102-98. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Nuggets in their matchups with the Kings: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite the loss, the Nuggets got a solid performance out of Aaron Gordon, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 15 rebounds. Less helpful for the Nuggets was Nikola Jokic's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Washington has traveled a rocky road recently having lost 14 of their last 16 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-45 record this season. As for Denver, their loss ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 36-19.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Wizards haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Nuggets (currently ranked third in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Wizards came up short against the Nuggets in their previous matchup back in January, falling 113-104. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 42 points and 12 rebounds. Now that the Wizards know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Denver is a big 15.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 232.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington.