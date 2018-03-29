Depleted Celtics somehow stun Jazz: Five most ridiculous moments in wild fourth-quarter comeback

The Boston Celtics, despite playing without half of their roster, somehow closed out their West Coast road trip with a victory in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night. The Celtics came away with a 97-94 victory over the Utah Jazz, thanks to Jaylen Brown's last second 3-pointer.

It was a truly incredible win considering not only how shorthanded the Celtics -- down Gordon Hayward, Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, Marcus Smart, Marcus Morris and Daniel Theis -- were, but also because of how well the Jazz have been playing as of late. Entering the game, Utah was 42-32 on the season, but had won 23 of its last 27 games. Since Rudy Gobert's return, they've been an absolute nightmare for opponents on the defensive end, and it's not like they were just beating up on bad teams.

The Jazz won in Toronto (the Raptors only have seven home losses this season), beat a healthy Warriors team by 30, beat the Pelicans and Spurs twice each and also had wins over the Timberwolves and Trail Blazers. Over that 27-game stretch, Utah's net rating was a staggering plus-11.5 points per 100 possessions, second only to the Houston Rockets over that span, and its defensive rating was a ridiculous 96.2.

The point being, the Jazz have been playing amazing basketball lately, and the Celtics strolled into town with their "C" team -- if that -- and walked away victorious. And not only that, but did so despite being down by eight points with eight minutes to play, and also trailed six points with just over two minutes remaining. From the 2:25 mark of the fourth quarter, the Celtics closed on a 9-0 run capped by Brown's triple.

As has been the case in countless games this season, it doesn't make any sense that the Celtics won this game. Nor does it make any sense that 5-foot-11 point guard Shane Larkin led the team with nine rebounds, or that a bench unit of Larkin, Greg Monroe, Abdel Nader and Semi Ojeleye could combine for 31 points, 21 rebounds, nine assists and seven steals. But somehow it happened, whether through sheer dumb luck, or Brad Steven's brilliance, or some combination of both.

And so in honor of yet another unbelievable Celtics win, here are the five most ridiculous moments from their fourth-quarter comeback.

Terry Rozier shaking and baking

Rozier has been impressive in place of Kyrie Irving lately, but he had a tough shooting night most of the way in this one. But in the fourth quarter he started to catch fire. Eleven of his 13 points came in the fourth, including this preposterous triple from the right wing:

Just look at that combination of dribbling moves. First he goes backwards between his legs, immediately brings it behind his back, then goes backwards between his legs again, before pulling up in Dante Exum's face. Absurd. Exum didn't even play bad defense; Rozier's moves and shot were just too good.

Greg Monroe taking Rudy Gobert off the bounce

Monroe is a crafty offensive player around the rim, where he uses fancy footwork and strong post moves to perfection. But that wasn't going to work against the mighty Gobert, so Monroe changed tactics. Instead, the burly Monroe played iso defense against Gobert -- one of the best defensive big men in the game -- and took him one-on-one. Wheeling to the bucket, Monroe put Gobert in the spin cycle, then flipped up a little jump hook that somehow wasn't blocked.

In case you don't believe this happened, here is your video evidence that Monroe took Gobert to the basket off the bounce in a crucial moment of a game in the year 2018 and scored a bucketL

The Celtics stifled Jazz with zone



At various points in the night, the Celtics would switch into a zone that completely threw the Jazz out of whack. And when the Celtics went to their zone, as they did on a key possession in the closing minutes, the Jazz couldn't really run the pick-and-roll the way they wanted to.

That's how they wound up with Ricky Rubio taking a jumper off the dribble, which wasn't the worst shot ever, but it's exactly what the Celtics were hoping would happen. And they gladly grabbed the miss:

Larkin soaring to nearly tip-dunk a Tatum miss

It's already been noted that Larkin led the team with nine rebounds, but this was by far the most preposterous of the bunch. After Jayson Tatum misses a triple, Larkin comes flying in out of nowhere to nearly tip-dunk it back home. In the end, he winds up keeping the ball alive long enough for Monroe to corral it and get fouled, leading to two big free throws to cut the deficit to two.

The baseline angle is the best, as Larkin suddenly zooms into the screen out of nowhere, climbing highest among everyone in the mix despite being the shortest player in the floor:

Jaylen's game-winning 3

Of course this had to be on the list. First, of all, this was an incredible pass by Larkin to hook pass it out of traffic to Semi Ojeleye and put in on the money. Then, for Brown to have the presence of mind to step out and create separation from the defense, catch the ball while still moving backwards, get his body under control and drill a game-winning 3 on the road is special.

The Celtics used multiple plays in the fourth to capture a stunning road victory over a surging Jazz team. This is a victory that should only help this young team's confidence, especially with so many key players possibly unavailable in the near future.