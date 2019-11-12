Depleted Rockets fear Eric Gordon needs knee surgery that could sideline him up to six weeks, per report

Eric Gordon started the season with some of the worst numbers of his career. Through his first eight games, he was shooting only 28.3 percent from the field and 25.4 percent from behind the arc, and while he finally seemed to get things back on track with a 6-of-11 performance against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Houston Rockets guard may be in for far worse news. Gordon left that game with a knee injury, and according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Rockets are worried that he may need surgery. If he does, he could miss up to six weeks while recovering.

That loss would be absolutely brutal for a Rockets team that has very little depth. Houston is currently 29th in the NBA in bench scoring, 28th in bench assists and dead-last in bench rebounds. Just as distressingly, Houston is allowing 114.4 points per 100 possessions when James Harden, a notoriously poor defender, is on the bench. Houston's backups are providing nothing on offense and are getting killed defensively.

Injuries had already played a major role in those struggles. Gerald Green was lost to a broken foot before the season began, and Danuel House Jr. suffered a back contusion on Monday that has him doubtful to suit up tomorrow. He is considered day-to-day.

Backup big man Nene has yet to play this season, though his contractual status is at least partially behind that. The Rockets structured his contract with enormous bonuses to be paid out depending on team wins and games played with the hope of trading him with an inflated cap number. The league and union deemed that impermissible, but the contract itself remains in place, meaning the Rockets have to keep him on the bench to ensure that they don't have to give him those bonuses. They are pressed up against the luxury tax as it is.

Houston is 7-3 largely behind the strength of its starting lineup, which has included House in Gordon's typical slot alongside Harden. Improvement from Gordon was the Rockets' best chance at improving those bench numbers and giving themselves some reliable bench production, but for the time being, it seems as though they will need to look elsewhere.

Equally concerning for the Rockets is Gordon's long-term outlook. The team signed him to a four-year extension worth over $75 million this offseason. That investment appeared sound at the time, as the injuries that had plagued Gordon in New Orleans looked to be a thing of the past. But Gordon will turn 31 next month, and this is hardly an encouraging sign of how he will age.

The Rockets will now have to lean even more heavily on Harden and Russell Westbrook as their sole ball-handlers. They will need better play on both ends of the floor from their remaining bench players, and will have to hope that if Gordon does indeed miss six weeks, he can eventually return at full strength to contribute to their championship push.