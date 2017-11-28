Derrick Favors is dominant in Jazz victory over the Denver Nuggets
It’s officially a win streak for Utah!
During the Jazz’s three-game win streak, Derrick Favors has been a beast. In that three game span he’s averaging 21 points and 7.3 rebounds. Defensively Derrick was solid holding Nikola Jokic to 7 points and blocking 3 shots. Favors going beast mode is a huge part of why the Jazz season has turned around when it could have gone so much worse.
Other notable players were Jonas Jerebko and Ricky Rubio. Jerebko has been playing very well hitting corner threes and playing great defense. He’s definitely earned more rotation minutes and has been a major reason the offense is flowing. Rubio played well hitting a nice percentage on his shot and contributing 5 assists. When Rubio is hitting his shots the Jazz become very good.
