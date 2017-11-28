Derrick Favors leads Utah Jazz to win over Denver Nuggets

Donovan Mitchell and Derrick Favors pound the Nuggets into gold leaf.

The Utah Jazz beat the Denver Nuggets 106 - 77. If you felt like the game gave you deja vu, you’re not the only one.

Jonas Jerebko, (15/4/6) Derrick Favors, (24/9/5) and Donovan Mitchell (16/3/2) put the hurt on the vaunted Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, as the Jazz got the win at home, improving their home record to 9-4. The game started out as a slugfest, with Utah leading by two at the end of the first quarter and trailing by one at the half.

This happened in the 2nd quarter, so that’s cool. #LetDonovanDunk

(Sadly, it didn’t count because of an off-ball foul)

In the third quarter, the Jazz put the clamps down, outscoring Denver 28-17 in the third. Donovan Mitchell and Derrick Favors took control of the offense in the fourth, with Mitchell dishing assists and driving to the hole and Favors cleaning the offensive glass and catching dimes from Mitchell off the pick-and-roll. Together, they embarrassed the Nuggets in the 4th.

It appears that the Jazz haven’t regressed to the mean yet. Perhaps they’re setting a new mean. Time will tell, and the road trip will give us a decent idea of who this team is. December looks absolutely brutal, but the last two games make it seem less daunting, if only slightly.

Game Notes

Remember Nikola Jokic? He’s that guy who plays alongside former Jazz forward Trey Lyles sometimes. He posted a line of 7 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and a +/- of -20.

Speaking of Trey Lyles, He put up 6/2/0, finishing at -17.

(Royce O’Neal’s line: 11/1/1, 3-4 from deep)

The Jazz have outscored the Nuggets 58-24 in the 4th quarter this season.

Rudy Gobert and Rodney Hood were both out tonight. Doris Burke was reportedly musing before the game about the probable lack of offense, but the Jazz found a way.

The Jazz are still undefeated in their gold unis.

Derrick Favors looks healthy again.

People say that this team can’t shoot. Well, in the past 96 minutes of basketball they’ve made 32 shots from beyond the three-point line. That’s insane, but if they can continue to produce at even close to the same level they’ll keep winning.

This was a fun one. Now the team will travel to LA this Thursday to face the hapless Clippers, who are now terrible again because of some awful injuries. Here’s an oldie but goodie:

GO JAZZ GO!