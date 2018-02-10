Derrick Rose buyout rumors: Wizards join Timberwolves as interested teams

As expected, the Utah Jazz waived Derrick Rose on Saturday, paving the way for him to join another team in the near future.

Rose was traded to the Jazz from the Cleveland Cavaliers last week as part of the three-team deal that sent Rodney Hood and George Hill to Cleveland, but reports indicated that Utah never had any interest in keeping Rose.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have already reportedly shown interest in adding Rose, and now ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Washington Wizards have also emerged as possible suitors.

One team expected to survey the possibility of signing Derrick Rose, league sources tell ESPN: The Washington Wizards. John Wall still has several more weeks of rehab following knee surgery. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2018

The Wizards will be without All-Star point guard John Wall for at least another month while he recovers from knee surgery, so Rose could conceivably join the point guard rotation currently featuring Tomas Satoransky and Tim Frazier.

Generally with buyouts, teams wait until the player clears waivers and becomes an unrestricted free agent to sign him. But in Rose's case, since he's already on a minimum contract, a team could also choose to simply claim him off waivers.

Either way, Rose will not be suiting up for the Jazz, and we'll have to wait and see if any team sees value in adding the former MVP who averaged 9.8 points and 1.6 assists in 16 games for the Cavs this season. We also have to consider the possibility that, at 29 years old, Rose may have already played his last game in the NBA.