Derrick Rose has chip fracture in elbow, expected to be shut down after resurgent season with Wolves

Derrick Rose truly was one of the feel-good stories of the 2018-19 NBA season, but it appears that his campaign is coming to a close.

On Thursday, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced that Robert Covington, Jeff Teague, and Rose will be shut down for the remainder of the season. Rose is dealing with an elbow injury and an MRI revealed that the veteran guard has a chip fracture in his right elbow.

Rose has missed the last four games while experiencing soreness and swelling in his right elbow. An MRI taken Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Square revealed a chip fracture and a loose body in his elbow. The team and Rose are currently exploring further treatment options and he is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Rose certainly enjoyed a sensational resurgence this season for the Wolves, back in action on Thursday against the Hornets, as he put together averages of 18.0 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 37.0 percent from beyond the arc. He had missed Minnesota's last four games due to the injury. In his last appearance, Rose scored just four points on 2-of-5 shooting against the New York Knicks on March 10.

The former NBA MVP also had a performance for the ages against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 31 when he scored 50 points on 19-of-31 shooting. Rose was arguably the team's top reserves and could've been a dark horse for the league's Sixth Man of the Year award if his play hadn't tailed off.