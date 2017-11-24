Derrick Rose Might Be Done with Basketball

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that the Cavaliers guard and former MVP has stepped away from the team.

Derrick Rose has stepped away from the Cleveland Cavaliers and is evaluating his future in the NBA, according to as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Story with @mcten filed to ESPN: Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose is away from team and evaluating his future in basketball, league sources tell ESPN. Story soon on site. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 24, 2017

This was followed up by another tweet from Wojnarowski citing a Cavaliers source:

As one Cavaliers source tells ESPN about Rose: "He's tired of being hurt and it's taking a toll on him mentally." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 24, 2017

After stumbling out of the block, the Cavaliers have recently been on an upswing, winning 6 games in a row to bring their record to 11-7. Rose is currently averaging 14.3 points, 1.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 26.9 minutes a night.

We’ll have more on this story as information becomes available.