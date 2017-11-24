Derrick Rose Might Be Done with Basketball

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that the Cavaliers guard and former MVP has stepped away from the team.

Derrick Rose has stepped away from the Cleveland Cavaliers and is evaluating his future in the NBA, according to as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

This was followed up by another tweet from Wojnarowski citing a Cavaliers source:

After stumbling out of the block, the Cavaliers have recently been on an upswing, winning 6 games in a row to bring their record to 11-7. Rose is currently averaging 14.3 points, 1.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 26.9 minutes a night.

We’ll have more on this story as information becomes available.

