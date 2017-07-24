Derrick Rose reportedly meeting with Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio on Monday
Meeting comes amid reports the free-agent point guard has been discussing a one-year deal
Free-agent guard Derrick Rose will meet with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the wake of reports he's been discussing a deal with the club, ESPN reported Monday.
Along with Monday's meeting in Ohio, which accompanied a report he's in serious discussions on a one-year, 2.1 million deal with Cleveland, Rose also met with the Los Angeles Lakers last week to discuss a deal.
Rose, who has battled injuries since winning league MVP in 2011 for the Chicago Bulls, averaged 18 points and 4.4 assists in 64 games last season for the New York Knicks.
-
Report: LeBron won't waive no-trade
Don't even think about it -- LeBron's reportedly not going anywhere
-
Report: Kyrie upset over trade talks
The point guard's unhappiness reportedly helped lead to his eventual trade request
-
Draymond rips McGregor; Conor responds
Even Floyd Mayweather weighs in on the war of words between the two stars
-
Report: Indy nixed PG to Cavs mega-deal
The three-team deal would have also shipped Kevin Love to Denver
-
LaVar gets T'd up, forfeits AAU game
Ball wasn't happy about a foul call, swore at a referee and took his team off the floor
-
Jared Sullinger talks weight loss
Jared Sullinger wants back in the NBA; he knows his weight will play an important part
Add a Comment