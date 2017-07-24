Derrick Rose reportedly meeting with Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio on Monday

Meeting comes amid reports the free-agent point guard has been discussing a one-year deal

Free-agent guard Derrick Rose will meet with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the wake of reports he's been discussing a deal with the club, ESPN reported Monday.

Along with Monday's meeting in Ohio, which accompanied a report he's in serious discussions on a one-year, 2.1 million deal with Cleveland, Rose also met with the Los Angeles Lakers last week to discuss a deal.

Rose, who has battled injuries since winning league MVP in 2011 for the Chicago Bulls, averaged 18 points and 4.4 assists in 64 games last season for the New York Knicks.

