Derrick Rose says money didn't influence his return to Cavs: 'It's not about that'

There was a brief period of time where it looked like Derrick Rose would have an early exit to his NBA career. After his latest injury he took a sabbatical away from the Cavaliers organization to contemplate his basketball future. In the end, Rose chose to return to the team and continue his NBA career.

There was speculation that part of why Rose chose to come back was due to money. Not only would he have lost out on his contract had he chosen to retire, but there was also still the $80 million left on his Adidas sponsorship contract which he might have lost as well. However, according to Rose, his decision to return has nothing to do with money.

"Man, I don't care about -- not to be rude -- I don't care about no f---ing money," Rose said. "It's not about that. I've saved up enough money. It's not about that. If I wanted to leave, I would have left. Like I said, coming back here, starting with rehab that's my first step. Keeping it simple and just giving my team support and then I'll see what I see off the court." via ESPN

Rose is currently rehabbing an ankle injury, but revealed that he has a bone spur which could later require surgery if rehab doesn't go as well as he hopes. So, while he's with the team, his return to the court is still without a true timetable.

The turn of events in Rose's career has been pretty shocking to say the least. From MVP winner in 2011 to contemplating the end of his NBA career. He's probably being honest about the money not being a factor into his decision. If it was, he likely never would have considered walking away in the first place.