Derrick Rose's time with the New York Knicks has come to an end. The Knicks are not picking up Rose's $15.6 million team option for next season, according to multiple reports. This makes the veteran guard an unrestricted free agent, free to sign with any team over the offseason. Technically, he could even re-sign with the Knicks on a new deal.

Rose spent the past three seasons in New York with the Knicks, but he played sparingly as of late. He appeared in just 27 games during the 2022-23 season and played only 12.5 minutes per performance in those appearances. Despite the limited run, the former NBA MVP recently stated that he still feels like he's improving as a player, even at this late stage in his career.

"I'm still in the mix," Rose told Marc J. Spears of Andscape. "It's like someone asking you to reflect on yours if you're still in the game. That's how I feel. I still feel like I'm giving them my all. I still feel like I'm getting better. It may sound crazy, but it's true. I still feel like I'm getting better."

At this point in time, it's tough to tell just how much Rose, 34, has left in the tank, but he will still likely draw some interest on the open market as a veteran guard with ample experience. Contending teams could look to him as a way to bolster the bench, while younger teams might be interested in his mentorship. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.