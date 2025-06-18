Desmond Bane has some new digs following the blockbuster trade that sent him from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Orlando Magic. It hasn't taken him long to embrace his new surroundings, especially since he can see the sunlight at Orlando's practice facility.

After spending the first five years of his career with the Grizzlies, Bane has literally seen the light in his first few days with the Magic. Speaking with reporters, Bane said it was a refreshing change of pace to go from a "dungeon" in Memphis to a state-of-the-art facility in Orlando.

"It's different, bro," Bane said. "The one in Memphis, we didn't even have one window. We joked around and called it 'The Dungeon.' This is a breath of fresh air. I mean, you can literally step outside and get a breath of fresh air and eat on the patio."

While all the new amenities and fresh air are nice, Bane said it will ultimately be the people around him who will help make Orlando his new home.

"All the bells and whistles are in here, and it's great, but I feel like the people is really what's gonna make this place special," Bane added.

After giving up four first-round picks for Bane, the Magic are hoping he can be the missing piece that transforms the team into an Eastern Conference contender. Bane has shown the ability to tilt games in his team's favor especially from beyond the arc. Last season, Bane averaged 19.2 points per game while knocking down 39.2% of his 3-point attempts.