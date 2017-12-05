Despite years of durability, Steph Curry continues to feel terrifyingly fragile

After leading the Warriors back from a 20-point halftime deficit, Stephen Curry rolled his right ankle in scary fashion late in the fourth quarter of Golden State's 125-115 win in New Orleans on Monday night. It did not look good:

Steph Curry rolls his ankle pretty badly on this play. Was able to walk off floor on his own power. pic.twitter.com/WjTddeUIPF — Warriors Talk (@JaeAzizi) December 5, 2017

Turn the sound up on that clip, and you'll hear longtime Warriors color man Jim Barnett, after wincing audibly, saying: "I've seen that before, but it's been years." Indeed, it has been years since Curry's tissue-paper ankles threatened to derail his career before it really got started. Since the 2012 surgery that, in hindsight, paved the way for one of the most electrifying runs in NBA history, Curry hasn't missed more than four games in any regular season, and many of those were simply for rest.

Fact is, Curry has been one of the healthiest, most durable players in the league for a good while now, and yet, every time we see that ankle turn, and certainly when we see him heading down the tunnel on crutches, it feels like he's back on the brink, everyone holding their breath for some kind of good news. It appears that Curry, and the entire NBA world, has gotten that good news as X-rays on his right ankle came back negative. "Just a sprain," according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, though an MRI is still scheduled for Tuesday as the ankle remains swollen.

Promising initial diagnosis or not, you better believe people are going to be refreshing the hell out of their computers or phones come Tuesday to get whatever further confirmation they can find that Curry is indeed going to be OK. For what it's worth -- and it might be worth a lot, considering how familiar Curry is with these ankle injuries and his own body in general -- this is what Curry had to say after the game:

Steph Curry, on crutches and in a walking boot, updates his ankle injury. It's definitely gonna keep him out, but no issues with previous surgical repairs. pic.twitter.com/0WbgZVHHvN — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 5, 2017

Doesn't sound terrible. Doesn't sound great, either. Sounds like he'll at least be out a while, and frankly, hearing the word 'concerned' come out of Steph Curry's mouth as it pertains to an ankle injury, whether he backtracked or not, is unsettling. After all, this isn't just about Warriors fans anymore. Every corner of the NBA world has stock in Curry. If he were to go down, if he suddenly wasn't able to be the same player, the league would suffer immeasurably.

Few players, if any at all, wield that kind of power. There would be no "next man up." Under no circumstances could Curry be replaced. Not on the Warriors. Not in the league as a whole. And that, really, cuts to the core of our collective anxiety any time he pulls up with the slightest hobble: You can't be that dependent on someone without being equally fearful of losing them.

Think about the 2016 playoffs. Curry goes down with a scary slip in Game 1 of the first round vs. Houston. He tweaks his knee. It looks bad. Everyone fears the worst. It turns out to be an MCL sprain, and he misses the rest of the series and the first three games of the second round. The playoffs just don't feel the same without him. He returns in Game 4 vs. Portland and scores 23 points in regulation, but he just doesn't look the same. Doesn't feel the same. And indeed, we don't just need Curry to be on the court. We need Curry to be Curry.

In overtime, he is Steph freaking Curry, scoring an NBA record 17 points on the kind of dazzling shots only he can pull off, and once again all in the NBA world is right. Nobody else in the world could've given us those five minutes. LeBron is the best player, but even he doesn't trigger that kind of emotion. When people talk about how much fans relate to Curry because of his everyman size, or his baby face, or whatever it is that tricks people into thinking they are somehow cut from the same fabric as one of the greatest athletes in the world, it doesn't just mean they connect to his game. It means they connect to him. As a person. As someone whose pain they feel.

That's what is happening when we see Curry go down, or get up, the way he did on Monday. It feels like the part us as fans that we hold most sacred, that visceral connection to all that gives us joy about basketball, is in jeopardy. That sounds dramatic, and it is dramatic. It's a sprained ankle for crying out loud. But that's what we do when we're as invested in something as we are in the Curry phenomenon -- which is still the greatest show in all of sports. We overreact. We want to protect it to illogical extremes. When we realize that we can't do that, that all of this could go away in the tweak of an ankle, it reminds us how tenuous this all is.