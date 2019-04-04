Details of DeMarcus Cousins' decision to join Warriors revealed in upcoming Showtime documentary, 'The Resurgence'

Anyone who watched Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins bully his way to a season-high 28 points and 13 rebounds while playing dominant defense on All-Star center Nikola Jokic in the Warriors' win over the Nuggets on Tuesday could tell that Cousins is getting back to his old self.

Last January, in the midst of arguably his best NBA season, Cousins suffered a torn Achilles tendon as a member of the Pelicans, putting the big man's basketball future in jeopardy -- the track record for players as big as Cousins coming back from that specific injury is spotty at best. The injury also came at a rough time for Cousins, who became a free agent in the summer of 2018 with teams unable to predict how the big man would recover.

Cousins shocked the NBA world by taking a sizable pay cut to sign with the defending two-time champion Warriors, and we'll get an in-depth look at his decision-making process, along with his road to recovery, in the upcoming documentary, "The Resurgence: DeMarcus Cousins," which will premiere on Saturday, April 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

You can watch a clip from the film in the video player above.

"Showtime continues its commitment to providing viewers with unprecedented access to teams and players at the pinnacle of their sport," said Stephen Espinoza, president and general manager of Showtime Sports. "'The Resurgence' delivers the intimate account and high-stakes drama of one of the most misunderstood men in sports. DeMarcus reveals himself as never before -- a relatable man whose fiercely competitive personality, daily struggles and triumphs embody the nature of sport."

In order to paint a complete picture of Cousins, the film features exclusive interviews with teammates, coaches and NBA insiders closest to the story, including John Calipari, who coached Cousins at University of Kentucky, former Sacramento Kings' head coach Mike Malone, Warriors coach Steve Kerr, current and former teammates Isaiah Thomas, Matt Barnes, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green.

You can check out more clips from the documentary on the Showtime Sports YouTube page.