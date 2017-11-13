Detroit Bad Boys Podcast: 5-0 Homestand!

Ben, Jamie, and Laz go over the great week in Detroit Basketball

Hey everyone. This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and this Sunday's podcast is about Halloween candy, legendary nicknames, and the 10-3 Detroit Pistons - who finished up a 5-0 homestand in the moments before this call. Ben, Jamie and I talk about how deep this Pistons team is, why Tobias Harris doesn't draw more fouls, and how much to worry about Stanley Johnson's back/hip injury.

