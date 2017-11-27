Detroit Bad Boys Podcast: Coming down off comebacks
Justin and Laz go over the week in Detroit Basketball
Hey everyone. This is Laz Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and this Sunday's podcast is about turnovers, preseason expectations, and the 12-6 Detroit Pistons - who are still near the top of the East. First-time guest of the pod Justin Lambregtse and I talk about how Andre Drummond and Avery Bradley's turnovers, Reggie Jackson playing hero-ball, and how Detroit matches up with the first-place Boston Celtics this week.
As always, we appreciate your continued support of the podcast, and the best way to do that is to share, like, leave comments - please leave comments on iTunes, it's a great way for us to build the podcast according to what the fans want.
