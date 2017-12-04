Detroit Bad Boys Podcast: Hell Week

Ryan and Laz go over the week in Detroit Basketball

Hey everyone. This is Lazarus Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and this Sunday's podcast is about bench woes, trade targets, and the 14-8 Detroit Pistons, who have a rough schedule ahead of them this week. Ryan and I talk about Stanley Johnson’s struggles offensively, Joel Embiid’s trash talk, and potential changes at backup center.

