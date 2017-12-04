Detroit Bad Boys Podcast: Hell Week
Detroit Bad Boys Podcast: Hell Week
Ryan and Laz go over the week in Detroit Basketball
Hey everyone. This is Lazarus Jackson of Detroit Bad Boys, and this Sunday's podcast is about bench woes, trade targets, and the 14-8 Detroit Pistons, who have a rough schedule ahead of them this week. Ryan and I talk about Stanley Johnson’s struggles offensively, Joel Embiid’s trash talk, and potential changes at backup center.
As always, we appreciate your continued support of the podcast, and the best way to do that is to share, like, leave comments - please leave comments on iTunes, it's a great way for us to build the podcast according to what the fans want. And follow DetroitBadBoys.com, the best place for Pistons' news and analysis this season.
-
NBA DFS, Dec. 4: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Flagrant Two: What's with the ejections?
Bill and Reid discuss the number of ejections around the league, and more
-
Bucks vs. Celtics odds, computer picks
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Bucks-Celtics 10,000 with unexpected results
-
Three potential DeAndre Jordan trades
The Clippers could look to deal DAJ after the injury to Blake Griffin
-
NBA Power Rankings: Cavs riding high
In this week's Power Rankings, LeBron cannot be contained by anyone and the Griz can't stop...
-
Pels' Davis day-to-day with groin strain
The Pelicans' big man was diagnosed with adductor strain on Monday