With the NBA Draft just two weeks away, teams around the league are gearing up for any potential moves made on draft night to better position their franchise for the future. The Detroit Pistons, who failed to make the postseason last season, are looking to add a young piece to their transitioning roster, but where they select could change.

Currently armed with the No. 7 overall pick in the draft, the Pistons are reportedly open to moving up even further into the lottery, with their eyes set on polarizing prospect LaMelo Ball, per ESPN's Eric Woodyard.

Newly hired general manager Troy Weaver said that getting out of the No. 7 spot is "definitely an option," and the franchise plans to schedule an interview with Ball ahead of the draft. Ball has been training in Michigan during the pandemic, and his manager, Jermaine Jackson Sr., is a Detroit native and formally played for the Pistons for a season in 1999.

"I know people around him. His trainer is a Detroit native, so I'm sure he's been here for a while working out," Weaver told reporters during media availability. "I'm sure he's well versed in the city from traveling around, being with his trainer and hearing different things, so no, that doesn't go unnoticed and that's always a positive when prospects speak highly of the city and the organization."

Ball currently tops CBS Sports' NBA Draft Prospect rankings, and his playmaking and scoring ability would surely inject some excitement into the Pistons roster. In our latest mock draft, we have Ball going No. 3 overall to the Charlotte Hornets, however, there's been some buzz recently that he could fall out of the Top 3. Ball hasn't impressed in pre-draft interviews and workouts with teams, and coupled with the fact that the Top 3 teams picking -- Timberwolves, Warriors and Hornets -- don't essentially need a point guard, he could slip to fourth or lower in the first round.

If that happens, it would be easier for the Pistons to try and move up to get him, but it will still require some work to move up just three spots in the draft. We'll have to wait and see if the Pistons, or any other team makes any moves to try and get Ball, who is projected to have a considerably bright future in the NBA.