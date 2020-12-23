The Detroit Pistons announced Wednesday that the organization is hiring rapper Big Sean to be something called the Creative Director of Innovation, a title that surely means something to someone. This news came hours prior to the team's season opener against the Timberwolves.

Big Sean's musical identity has revolved around representing the city of Detroit since the beginning of his career, having released two projects -- one mixtape and one album -- named after his hometown. In his new role with his hometown team, he "will provide creative counsel and strategic guidance on a variety of Pistons off-the-court initiatives, including team merchandise design, in-game experience, co-branded community, and social responsibility activation, and more," according to the Detroit Pistons' website.

In addition to his influence behind the scenes, his connection to the team will be officially stamped onto the Pistons' practice jerseys, with his "Don Life" logo appearing on the front.

"Sean is an accomplished artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur. Having spent time with him and his family I know how deeply he cares about the city of Detroit," Pistons owner Tom Gores said in a press release. "We share a common desire to use the power of sports and entertainment to improve our community and make a positive impact on people's lives. I'm excited to see what we can do working together."

Big Sean joins other artists like Drake as someone working with an NBA team in an official capacity. The Canadian-born rapper has been a "global ambassador" for the team since 2013, with his presence as a non-playing face of the franchise growing as his fame has. Just like with Big Sean, Drake's influence has made its way into the team's aesthetics, with Toronto hosting theme nights with Drake's fashion label, October's Very Own.

"It's a dream come true and a real honor to get to work with the iconic Detroit Pistons," said Big Sean. "I grew up in the city, which naturally made me a fan of the Bad Boys. I would later have a Grant Hill poster on my wall and then, against all odds, would watch the '04 Pistons go on to win the Championship, inspiring the whole city of Detroit. I look forward to creatively finding new ways to contribute to their legacy and continue their dedication to the community through sports, art, and, of course, music."