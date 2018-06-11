Detroit Pistons reportedly reach agreement with Dwane Casey to be next coach

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly found their new coach. After a lengthy search, the Pistons have come to an agreement on a five-year deal with Dwane Casey, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Dwane Casey has reached an agreement on a 5-year deal to become the next coach of the Detroit Pistons, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 11, 2018

Casey, of course, was let go by the Toronto Raptors earlier this offseason following the team being swept in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Casey led the Raptors to a tremendous season, as they finished first in the East with a franchise-record 59 wins. But another early exit from the postseason meant something had to change in Toronto, and it's always easiest to switch coaches.

But Casey -- who was named Coach of the Year by his fellow coaches -- has landed on his feet. A five-year deal signifies a significant commitment from the Pistons, who last month moved on from Stan Van Gundy after four seasons. According to a report from the Detroit Free Press' Vincent Ellis, the deal is worth $35 million over the five years.

The Pistons have missed the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, but recently acquired Blake Griffin, and will make a serious push to return to the postseason moving forward.