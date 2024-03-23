Halftime Report

Down two at the end of the first quarter, the Celtics now have the lead. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Pistons 69-53.

The Celtics entered the matchup having won seven straight and they're just two quarters away from another. Will they make it eight, or will the Pistons step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Boston 55-14, Detroit 12-57

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, March 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $35.70

What to Know

The Celtics will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will head out on the road to square off against the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons are crawling into this contest hobbled by four consecutive losses, while the Celtics will bounce in with seven consecutive wins.

The Celtics posted their closest victory since December 29, 2023 on Wednesday. They had just enough and edged Milwaukee out 122-119.

The Celtics got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Jayson Tatum out in front who scored 31 points along with eight rebounds and three steals. Tatum is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 26 or more in the last six games he's played. Derrick White was another key contributor, scoring 23 points along with eight assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Pistons traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 122-103 walloping at the hands of Indiana on Wednesday. The Pistons have struggled against the Pacers recently, as their matchup on Wednesday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Boston is on a roll lately: they've won 18 of their last 20 games, which provided a nice bump to their 55-14 record this season. As for Detroit, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 40 of their last 50 matchups, which is in line with their 12-57 record this season.

The Celtics took their victory against the Pistons in their previous meeting on Monday by a conclusive 119-94. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Celtics since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Boston is a big 13.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.