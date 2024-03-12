3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Pistons and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They are fully in control with a 86-67 lead over the Hornets.

If the Pistons keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-53 in no time. On the other hand, the Hornets will have to make due with a 16-49 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Charlotte 16-48, Detroit 10-53

How To Watch

When: Monday, March 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, March 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.30

What to Know

The Pistons and the Hornets are an even 5-5 against one another since May of 2021, but not for long. The Detroit Pistons will be playing at home against the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The Pistons traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. The matchup between them and Dallas wasn't particularly close, with Detroit falling 142-124.

Despite their defeat, the Pistons saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Cade Cunningham, who almost dropped a triple-double on 33 points, nine rebounds, and ten assists, was perhaps the best of all. Cunningham continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Simone Fontecchio, who scored 27 points.

Even though they lost, the Pistons smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Hornets came into Saturday's game having lost six straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They came out on top against Brooklyn by a score of 110-99 on Saturday. The Hornets were down 28-16 with 4:16 left in the first quarter but they still came back for the handy 11-point victory.

The Hornets can attribute much of their success to Miles Bridges, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds.

Detroit's loss dropped their record down to 10-53. As for Charlotte, their win bumped their record up to 16-48.

Going forward, the Pistons are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Detroit is expected to win, but their 1-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

The Pistons were able to grind out a solid victory over the Hornets when the teams last played back in January, winning 113-106. Do the Pistons have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Hornets turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Detroit is a 3.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pistons as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 215 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Detroit and Charlotte both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.