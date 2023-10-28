Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Chicago 1-1, Detroit 1-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

What to Know

The Bulls have played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will face off against the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Bulls ultimately got the result they hoped for on Friday. In a tight contest that could have gone either way, they made off with a 104-103 win over Toronto.

Among those leading the charge was DeMar DeRozan, who earned 33 points along with 4 steals. Less helpful for the Bulls was Zach LaVine's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Detroit was able to grind out a solid win over Charlotte on Friday, taking the game 111-99.

The Pistons can attribute much of their success to Alec Burks, who earned 24 points.

The victory got Chicago back to even at 1-1. As for Detroit, the win also got them back to even at 1-1.

Looking ahead, the Bulls are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 43-39 record against the spread.

Everything went the Bulls' way against the Pistons when the teams last played back in April as the Bulls made off with a 103-81 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Bulls since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Chicago is a slight 2-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is set at 214.5 points.

Series History

Chicago has won all of the games they've played against Detroit in the last 2 years.