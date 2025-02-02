Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Chicago 21-28, Detroit 24-24

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Chicago Sport Network

Chicago Sport Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.34

What to Know

The Pistons are 2-8 against the Bulls since March of 2022 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Detroit Pistons will host the Chicago Bulls at 3:00 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

The Pistons took a loss when they played away from home on Wednesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Friday. They strolled past the Mavericks with points to spare, taking the game 117-102. The victory was a breath of fresh air for Detroit as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Pistons to victory, but perhaps none more so than Cade Cunningham, who went 17 for 30 en route to 40 points plus six rebounds. With that strong performance, Cunningham is now averaging an impressive 25.3 points per game. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalen Duren, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds.

The Pistons smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Meanwhile, a well-balanced attack led the Bulls over the Raptors in every quarter on their way to victory on Friday. The Bulls enjoyed a cozy 122-106 win over the Raptors.

The Bulls can attribute much of their success to Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Coby White, who went 9 for 16 en route to 25 points plus six assists. Vucevic had some trouble finding his footing against the Celtics on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

The victory got Detroit back to even at 24-24. As for Chicago, their win bumped their record up to 21-28.

Looking forward, the Pistons are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Detroit is playing as the favorites at home, but their 3-8 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

The Pistons came up short against the Bulls in their previous meeting back in November of 2024, falling 122-112. Can the Pistons avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Detroit is a 5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pistons as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 233 points.

Series History

Chicago has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.