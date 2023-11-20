Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Denver 9-4, Detroit 2-12

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Altitude 2 Sports

Altitude 2 Sports Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $15.15

What to Know

The Pistons will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday. The Pistons have now lost 11 straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since October 28.

The Pistons traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They suffered a painful 142-113 loss at the hands of Toronto on Sunday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Pistons in their matchups with the Raptors: they've now lost five in a row.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Nuggets on Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell 121-109 to Cleveland. The Nuggets have been going strong on the season, but this is now their second loss in a row.

The losses dropped Detroit to 2-12 and Denver to 9-4.

Not only did the two teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the Nuggets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. This contest will be their 14th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-8 against the spread).

The Pistons ended up a good deal behind the Nuggets when the teams last played back in March, losing 119-100. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, who almost dropped a triple-double on 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists. Now that the Pistons knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Denver is a big 9-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 224.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.