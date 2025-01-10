1st Quarter Report

A win for the Warriors would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but the Warriors lead 25-23 over the Pistons.

If the Warriors keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 19-18 in no time. On the other hand, the Pistons will have to make due with a 19-19 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Golden State 18-18, Detroit 19-18

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: FanDuel SN - Detroit

What to Know

The Warriors have enjoyed a six-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena. Coming off a loss in a game the Warriors were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Warriors are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 217, but even that wound up being too high. They lost to the Heat at home by a decisive 114-98 margin on Tuesday.

The Warriors' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Trayce Jackson-Davis, who went 9 for 12 en route to 19 points plus seven rebounds and two steals, and Stephen Curry, who earned 31 points plus seven rebounds and two blocks. The matchup was Curry's third in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Pistons entered their tilt with the Nets on Wednesday with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. They took down Brooklyn 113-98. Detroit pushed the score to 91-70 by the end of the third, a deficit Brooklyn cut but never quite recovered from.

The Pistons were working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Nets only posted 24.

Golden State's defeat dropped their record down to 18-18. As for Detroit, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a massive bump to their 19-18 record this season.

While only the Warriors took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, the Pistons are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Detroit is playing at home, but their 6-11 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

The Warriors didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Pistons in their previous meeting back in January of 2024, but they still walked away with a 113-109 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Warriors since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Detroit is a 3-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 219 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.