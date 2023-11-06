Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Golden State 5-2, Detroit 2-5

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

What to Know

The Pistons will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday. The Pistons are limping into the game on a four-game losing streak.

On Sunday, Detroit came up short against Phoenix and fell 120-106.

Meanwhile, the Warriors unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Sunday. They took a 115-104 hit to the loss column at the hands of Cleveland. The Warriors found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 13.2% worse than the opposition.

Despite the defeat, the Warriors had strong showings from Draymond Green, who earned 18 points along with 8 assists and 3 steals, and Stephen Curry, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points and 4 assists. Green continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four times he's played.

Detroit's loss dropped their record down to 2-5. As for Golden State, their victory was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their overall record up to 5-2.

Not only did the pair lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking forward, the Warriors are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest might not be the best time to bet Detroit against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Pistons have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like the Warriors struggle in that department as they've been averaging 45.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Golden State is a solid 6-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 227 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.