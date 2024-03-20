Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Indiana 38-31, Detroit 12-56

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.00

What to Know

The Pacers have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Pacers' game on Monday was all tied up 54-54 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell to Cleveland 108-103. The Pacers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, the Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight defeat. They suffered a grim 119-94 defeat to Boston. The Pistons have not had much luck with the Celtics recently, as the team's come up short the last seven times they've met.

Indiana's defeat dropped their record down to 38-31. As for Detroit, they dropped their record down to 12-56 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

Looking ahead, the Pacers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played Detroit.

The Pacers strolled past the Pistons in their previous meeting back in February by a score of 129-115. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Pacers since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Indiana is a big 9-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 232.5 points.

Series History

Indiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.