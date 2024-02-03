3rd Quarter Report

The Clippers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Pistons 101-90.

If the Clippers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 32-15 in no time. On the other hand, the Pistons will have to make due with a 6-42 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Los Angeles 31-15, Detroit 6-41

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, February 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $24.70

What to Know

The Pistons will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday.

The Pistons traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They fell 128-121 to Cleveland on Wednesday. The Pistons have not had much luck with the Cavaliers recently, as the team's come up short the last seven times they've met.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles strolled past the Wizards with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 125-109. The Clippers pushed the score to 106-79 by the end of the third, a deficit the Wizards cut but never quite recovered from.

The Clippers relied on the efforts of James Harden, who almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine rebounds, and Kawhi Leonard, who almost dropped a double-double on 31 points and nine rebounds. Leonard is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

Detroit's defeat dropped their record down to 6-41. As for Los Angeles, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 31-15 record this season.

While only the Clippers took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, the game looks promising for the Clippers, as the team is favored by a full 11.5 points. Detroit might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a seven game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

The Pistons came up short against the Clippers in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, falling 142-131. Can the Pistons avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 11.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 238.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.