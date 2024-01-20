Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Milwaukee 28-13, Detroit 4-37

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Bucks. They will head out on the road to face off against the Detroit Pistons at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Bucks unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Wednesday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 135-95 bruising that Cleveland dished out on Wednesday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points the Bucks have scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Bucks struggled to work together and finished the game with only 19 assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as the Cavaliers posted 36 assists.

Meanwhile, the Pistons traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a 124-117 hit to the loss column at the hands of Minnesota on Wednesday.

The Pistons' defeat came about despite a quality game from Jaden Ivey, who scored 32 points along with six assists. That's the first time this season that Ivey scored 30 or more points.

Milwaukee's defeat dropped their record down to 28-13. As for Detroit, they bumped their record down to 4-37 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight at home.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: The Bucks have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 14.3 threes per game. It's a different story for the Pistons, though, as they've been averaging only 10.6 threes per game. Given the Bucks' sizeable advantage in that area, the Pistons will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything went the Bucks' way against the Pistons in their previous matchup back in December of 2023 as the Bucks made off with a 146-114 win. With the Bucks ahead 81-56 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 13.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 12.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 244 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.