3rd Quarter Report

The Pelicans are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Pistons 83-66.

If the Pelicans keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 44-27 in no time. On the other hand, the Pistons will have to make due with a 12-59 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: New Orleans 43-27, Detroit 12-58

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.40

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Pelicans. They will be staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the Detroit Pistons at 3:00 p.m. ET on March 24th at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Pelicans, who come in off a win.

The Pelicans' and the Heat's match on Friday was close at halftime, but the Pelicans turned on the heat in the second half with 65 points. Everything went New Orleans' way against the Heat as the Pelicans made off with a 111-88 victory. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 6:49 mark of the first quarter, when the Pelicans were facing a 14-2 deficit.

CJ McCollum was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 30 points along with seven assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fifth straight defeat. They were the victim of a bruising 129-102 loss at the hands of Boston. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Pistons in their matchups with the Celtics: they've now lost nine in a row.

James Wiseman put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a double-double on 24 points and nine rebounds.

New Orleans has been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 43-27 record this season. As for Detroit, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 40 of their last 50 games, which is in line with their 12-58 record this season.

The Pelicans beat the Pistons 125-116 in their previous matchup back in November of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Pelicans since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

New Orleans is a big 12-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 215 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.