3rd Quarter Report

After a tough defeat on the road their last time out, the Pistons look much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a 84-75 lead against the Magic.

The Pistons came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Orlando 20-14, Detroit 14-18

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: FanDuel SN - Detroit

FanDuel SN - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.70

What to Know

The Magic have enjoyed a seven-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena. The Magic will be strutting in after a win while the Pistons will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Sunday, the Magic skirted by the Nets 102-101 thanks to a clutch shot from Cole Anthony with but a second left in the fourth quarter. The victory was all the more spectacular given Orlando was down by 21 with 7:55 left in the third quarter.

The Magic's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Goga Bitadze, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Tristan Da Silva, who had 21 points in addition to seven assists and six rebounds. The dominant performance gave Da Silva a new career-high in assists.

The Magic were working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Nets only posted 22.

Meanwhile, the Pistons unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 134-121 to the Nuggets. Detroit hasn't had much luck with Denver recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Orlando's win bumped their record up to 20-14. As for Detroit, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 14-18.

The Magic are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

The Magic beat the Pistons 111-100 in their previous meeting back in November of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Magic since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Detroit is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pistons as a 2-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 213 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Orlando has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.